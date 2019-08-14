White Mountains Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

White Mountains Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 31.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,619 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 6.7% of White Mountains Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. White Mountains Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concentrum Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $628,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 61,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Farmers National Bank bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $7.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $261.24. The stock had a trading volume of 406,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,876. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $272.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $214.83 and a one year high of $277.55.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

