Westpac Banking Corp Sells 61,517 Shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 39.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 61,517 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of EXACT Sciences worth $11,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 160.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 130.2% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXAS shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EXACT Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.91.

EXACT Sciences stock traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $117.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.40. EXACT Sciences Co. has a one year low of $47.78 and a one year high of $123.99.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $199.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.18 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 35.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts predict that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EXACT Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 9,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total value of $1,039,632.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,867.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.93, for a total transaction of $205,669.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,592.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

