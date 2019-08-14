Westpac Banking Corp Sells 2,098 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $15,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,692,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,069,125,000 after purchasing an additional 86,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,258,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $819,520,000 after acquiring an additional 496,843 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 5,994,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $957,509,000 after acquiring an additional 66,480 shares during the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15,564.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 3,468,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,139,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,692,000 after acquiring an additional 184,671 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADP stock traded down $3.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,705. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.74. The stock has a market cap of $73.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $121.40 and a 12-month high of $172.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.98%.

In related news, VP Dermot J. O’brien sold 1,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $286,972.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.11.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

