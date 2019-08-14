Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 309,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 170,640 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $10,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 2,297.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 127,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 122,530 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. raised its stake in CubeSmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 710,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,759,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in CubeSmart by 122.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 536,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after buying an additional 295,063 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CubeSmart by 8.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,225,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,503,000 after buying an additional 559,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its stake in CubeSmart by 23.4% during the second quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 58,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CUBE. ValuEngine cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.44.

Shares of CubeSmart stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $35.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,373. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.24. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $27.19 and a 52 week high of $35.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.86 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

