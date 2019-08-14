Westpac Banking Corp Increases Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $10,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 5.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,144,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,988,000 after buying an additional 61,436 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA grew its holdings in Ecolab by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 2,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 316,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,439,000 after buying an additional 81,864 shares during the last quarter. 75.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.04, for a total value of $1,146,852.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,809.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 3,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $712,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,421.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,650 shares of company stock worth $18,898,540 in the last 90 days. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ECL stock traded down $4.60 on Wednesday, reaching $202.86. 23,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,020. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.77 and a 12 month high of $209.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 19.81%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.05%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ECL. Argus raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.