Westpac Banking Corp Has $12.79 Million Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 237,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $12,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,875,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,429 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $838,000. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $2,848,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.83. 423,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,882,868. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $38.78 and a 12-month high of $55.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $78.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $2,174,366.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,353.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price target on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $62.00 price target on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

