Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.15% of Sun Communities worth $16,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 351.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SUI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sun Communities to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Shares of NYSE:SUI traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.26. 11,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,065. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.67. Sun Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $94.63 and a 52-week high of $143.21.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $312.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.20 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 11.05%. Sun Communities’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 65.50%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

