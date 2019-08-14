Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 8,661 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,661 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 16,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 33,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 55.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Bank of America upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price target (down previously from $118.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $119.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.82.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,324. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.89 and a 12-month high of $125.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.05. The firm has a market cap of $99.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 175.60% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $18.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 53.04%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.