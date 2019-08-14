Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) Short Interest Down 18.2% in July

Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 226,400 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the June 30th total of 276,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Shares of Western New England Bancorp stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.75. The company had a trading volume of 393 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,152. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $238.28 million, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.16. Western New England Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $16.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 million. Equities research analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

WNEB has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNEB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,303,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,132,000 after acquiring an additional 59,945 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $419,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $325,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 2,820.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 28,603 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,713,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,002,000 after acquiring an additional 28,118 shares during the period. 52.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.