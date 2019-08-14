Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,535 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $12,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,020,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,400,000 after buying an additional 1,833,933 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Welltower by 378.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,941,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,651,000 after buying an additional 1,535,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,917,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,097,636,000 after buying an additional 1,414,802 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,719,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,620,000 after buying an additional 1,032,562 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,232,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,262,000 after buying an additional 679,707 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.40. 23,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,105,637. Welltower Inc has a 52 week low of $60.93 and a 52 week high of $88.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.41. The stock has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.29.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.70). Welltower had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.35%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank set a $80.00 target price on shares of Welltower and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.27 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.84.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

