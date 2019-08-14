Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates Buy Rating for SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI)

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Ifs Securities upgraded shares of SRC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SRC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of SRC Energy in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research began coverage on shares of SRC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.29 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 price target on shares of SRC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.44.

NYSEAMERICAN SRCI traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,346,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,374,319. SRC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14.

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.12 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SRC Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,318,394 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,695,000 after buying an additional 1,497,267 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of SRC Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,219,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $45,730,000 after buying an additional 141,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of SRC Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,077,759 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,187,000 after buying an additional 28,202 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SRC Energy by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,775,078 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,449,000 after buying an additional 1,732,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of SRC Energy by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,738,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $18,542,000 after buying an additional 447,443 shares in the last quarter.

SRC Energy Company Profile

SRC Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88 million barrels of oil and condensate, 771.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 89.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 985 net producing wells, as well as had 95,200 gross and 86,200 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

