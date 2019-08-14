Wells Fargo & Co Analysts Give Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) a $21.00 Price Target

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) has been given a $21.00 price target by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Oasis Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oasis Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Oasis Midstream Partners from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Oasis Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.63.

NYSE:OMP traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.21. The stock had a trading volume of 9,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,134. Oasis Midstream Partners has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $24.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $97.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.75 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 22.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 2,827.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 58,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 56,495 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $474,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 4.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 133.7% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 58,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 33,332 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 50.0% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

