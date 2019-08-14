Welch Capital Partners LLC NY Sells 32,400 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Welch Capital Partners LLC NY reduced its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $6,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VDE. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 12,775.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded down $2.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.62. 5,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,961. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.52. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $71.70 and a 52 week high of $108.55.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

