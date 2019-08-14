Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) Short Interest Update

Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,334,400 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 13,604,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 9.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Weibo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. HSBC lowered shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $45.54 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Weibo in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.60 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Weibo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $81.00) on shares of Weibo in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.46.

Get Weibo alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WB. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Weibo by 29.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,591,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $199,981,000 after buying an additional 1,052,658 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP lifted its position in Weibo by 92.7% in the first quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP now owns 3,436,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $112,540,000 after buying an additional 1,652,676 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Weibo by 12.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,305,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,425,000 after buying an additional 262,741 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in Weibo by 21.3% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,143,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,904,000 after buying an additional 376,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 2.7% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 954,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,556,000 after purchasing an additional 24,794 shares during the last quarter. 24.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WB stock traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $34.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,092. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.49. Weibo has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $83.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 2.21.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. Weibo had a net margin of 35.25% and a return on equity of 37.16%. The firm had revenue of $399.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Weibo’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Weibo will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.