Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (DWS)

7/25/2019 – DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA was given a new €28.00 ($32.56) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/25/2019 – DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

7/24/2019 – DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA was given a new €30.00 ($34.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/24/2019 – DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA was given a new €35.00 ($40.70) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/8/2019 – DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA was given a new €35.00 ($40.70) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/24/2019 – DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA was given a new €35.00 ($40.70) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ETR DWS traded down €0.79 ($0.92) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €26.53 ($30.85). 61,123 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €30.36. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a 52 week low of €22.32 ($25.95) and a 52 week high of €34.18 ($39.74).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

