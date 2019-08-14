Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Athene (ATH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Athene (NYSE: ATH) recently:

8/8/2019 – Athene was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Athene Holding Ltd. is a retirement services company. Its products and services include Fixed and fixed indexed annuity products, Reinsurance services offered to third-party annuity providers and Institutional products, such as funding agreements. Athene Holding Ltd. is based in Pembroke, Bermuda. “

8/7/2019 – Athene was given a new $68.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2019 – Athene had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2019 – Athene had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2019 – Athene had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2019 – Athene was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Athene Holding Ltd. is a retirement services company. Its products and services include Fixed and fixed indexed annuity products, Reinsurance services offered to third-party annuity providers and Institutional products, such as funding agreements. Athene Holding Ltd. is based in Pembroke, Bermuda. “

7/18/2019 – Athene had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/10/2019 – Athene had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/9/2019 – Athene was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Athene Holding Ltd. is a retirement services company. Its products and services include Fixed and fixed indexed annuity products, Reinsurance services offered to third-party annuity providers and Institutional products, such as funding agreements. Athene Holding Ltd. is based in Pembroke, Bermuda. “

Shares of Athene stock opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Athene Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $36.00 and a 1 year high of $53.92.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Athene had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 12.84%. Athene’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $313,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,235,502.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total value of $831,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,582,116.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 130,000 shares of company stock worth $3,250,000. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATH. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Athene in the first quarter valued at about $490,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Athene in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 6.5% in the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 50,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Athene in the first quarter valued at about $6,905,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 1.2% in the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,175,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,744,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

