Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Athene (ATH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Athene (NYSE: ATH) recently:
- 8/8/2019 – Athene was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Athene Holding Ltd. is a retirement services company. Its products and services include Fixed and fixed indexed annuity products, Reinsurance services offered to third-party annuity providers and Institutional products, such as funding agreements. Athene Holding Ltd. is based in Pembroke, Bermuda. “
- 8/7/2019 – Athene was given a new $68.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/6/2019 – Athene had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/5/2019 – Athene had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/5/2019 – Athene had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/30/2019 – Athene was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 7/18/2019 – Athene had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 7/10/2019 – Athene had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/9/2019 – Athene was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
Shares of Athene stock opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Athene Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $36.00 and a 1 year high of $53.92.
Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Athene had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 12.84%. Athene’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATH. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Athene in the first quarter valued at about $490,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Athene in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 6.5% in the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 50,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Athene in the first quarter valued at about $6,905,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 1.2% in the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,175,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,744,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.
