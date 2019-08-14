Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 181,489 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,489 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $33,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in General Mills during the second quarter worth $5,185,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in General Mills by 377.4% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in General Mills by 100.9% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in General Mills by 74.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $54.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,365,686. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.38. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $54.74.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Edward Jones raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.66.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

