Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 13,848 Shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its holdings in shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 422,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,848 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in ITT were worth $27,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITT. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ITT by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,606,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $383,164,000 after acquiring an additional 458,175 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of ITT by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,574,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $234,087,000 after acquiring an additional 310,850 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of ITT by 9,025.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 165,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,585,000 after acquiring an additional 163,442 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ITT by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,264,627 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,348,000 after acquiring an additional 156,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of ITT by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,027,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,621,000 after acquiring an additional 154,198 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ITT traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.72. The stock had a trading volume of 16,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,176. ITT Inc has a 12 month low of $44.89 and a 12 month high of $66.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.57.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. ITT had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $719.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ITT Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ITT from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer set a $72.00 target price on shares of ITT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

