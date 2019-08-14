Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases Shares of 794,304 Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 794,304 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,100,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,928,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,736,590 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,703,000 after purchasing an additional 443,379 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,650 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jerry Windlinger bought 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,737.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,185. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $2,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,801,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,145,031.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PE shares. Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 target price on Parsley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $21.00 target price on Parsley Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wolfe Research raised Parsley Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Parsley Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.72 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

PE traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.49. 2,289,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,280,199. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.08. Parsley Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.50.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Parsley Energy’s revenue was down 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

