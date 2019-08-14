Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $14.41 Million Position in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,910 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.18% of Carlisle Companies worth $14,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 508.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 219,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,894,000 after acquiring an additional 183,310 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 530,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,301,000 after acquiring an additional 137,831 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at $14,455,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at $10,753,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at $11,748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David A. Roberts sold 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $3,935,369.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,175,802.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on CSL shares. Buckingham Research cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.13.

Shares of CSL traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $139.91. The company had a trading volume of 17,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.11. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $146.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.72%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

