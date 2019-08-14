Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Grows Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,185 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,034 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $16,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $195,526,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,740,409 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $169,248,000 after buying an additional 754,411 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,418,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 312.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 883,125 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $53,871,000 after buying an additional 668,847 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,108,105 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $940,354,000 after buying an additional 659,942 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.82. 1,615,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,560,613. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $52.30 and a 52-week high of $80.24. The company has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

COP has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.07.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

