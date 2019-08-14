Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Stock Position in Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its position in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 921,001 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,119 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.59% of Aecom worth $34,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Aecom during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Aecom by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Aecom during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Aecom during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Aecom by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aecom stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,726. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Aecom has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.78.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). Aecom had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Aecom will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Aecom from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aecom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Aecom from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Aecom Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

