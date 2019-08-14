Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Stock Holdings in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,955 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.40% of Science Applications International worth $20,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,068,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,031,000 after purchasing an additional 57,010 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,733 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,953,000 after purchasing an additional 26,106 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at $2,124,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 66,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 11,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

SAIC traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,556. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.53. Science Applications International Corp has a 1 year low of $58.19 and a 1 year high of $93.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Science Applications International Corp will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Science Applications International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

In other Science Applications International news, CEO Anthony J. Moraco sold 14,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total transaction of $1,199,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,635,598.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Moraco sold 12,694 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $1,090,033.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,092,650.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

