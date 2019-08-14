Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 25,470 Shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,470 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 45.3% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 9,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000.

Get Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd alerts:

Shares of NYSE JPS traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.52. The stock had a trading volume of 172,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,915. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.64. Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $9.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd Profile

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.