Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,386,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,230,000 after buying an additional 396,796 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 21,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX traded down $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,416. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.95. The firm has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $122.00.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $28.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.89 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 4.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.74%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.64.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.91 per share, with a total value of $165,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

