Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 24,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG stock traded down $1.15 on Wednesday, reaching $46.76. 864,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,159,990. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.56. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.35 and a 1 year high of $53.95.

