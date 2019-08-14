Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BKLN. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 55,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 82.7% during the first quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 15,711 shares during the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 35,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BKLN traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.56. 1,258,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,471,875. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $21.59 and a twelve month high of $23.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.73.

