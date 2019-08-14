Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Purchases 3,582 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.4% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 7,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.8% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 925 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 3,859 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on V. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.46.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $639,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,783.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Denise M. Morrison purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded down $3.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.93. 1,703,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,765,283. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $121.60 and a 12-month high of $184.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $355.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.