Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG.PI) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG.PI)’s share price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.10 and last traded at $19.16, 4,545 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $19.44.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.4297 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%.

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

