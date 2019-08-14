Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Sells 37,295 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,295 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 12,655,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,176,000 after buying an additional 3,494,456 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,063,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,444,000 after purchasing an additional 29,735 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 2,757,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,629,000 after purchasing an additional 106,905 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,301,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,817,000 after purchasing an additional 41,063 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 1,099,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,517,000 after purchasing an additional 23,609 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $68.57. 258,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,363. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $56.12 and a 52 week high of $72.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.12.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.