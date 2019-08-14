Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Decreases Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV cut its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,904 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 53,362,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,035,515 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54,767,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672,220 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,143,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $21,427,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $14,655,000.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $30.07. The stock had a trading volume of 210,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168,874. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $34.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.73.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

