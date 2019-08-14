Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Buys 1,341 Shares of Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIY)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIY) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 590,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,180,000 after buying an additional 54,142 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 10,190 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 40,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd in the 1st quarter worth about $451,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd in the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. 18.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd alerts:

Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,534. Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Inc has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $14.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.03.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIY).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.