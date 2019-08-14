Waldron Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,785 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nike by 1.0% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in Nike by 24.8% in the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 88,783 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after buying an additional 17,646 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nike in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,716,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Nike by 0.5% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 63,716 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Nike by 66.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 121,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,161,000 after buying an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $81.21. 2,147,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,503,665. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.37. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $66.53 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $128.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). Nike had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nike from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $96.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America raised Nike to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.02.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 17,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total value of $1,587,996.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 34,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $3,012,394.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,637 shares of company stock worth $16,767,237 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

