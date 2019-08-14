Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $287,000 Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 250,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,913,000 after acquiring an additional 19,165 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 234,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after acquiring an additional 35,367 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 56,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,284,000. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $468,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,277.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $399,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.29.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.12. 222,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,884,881. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.32 and a 52 week high of $79.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $82.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.43.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.14. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 26.64%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.