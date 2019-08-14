Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.50.

WAGE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut shares of Wageworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wageworks in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Wageworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Wageworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Wageworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Get Wageworks alerts:

Shares of WAGE stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.23. 47,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,407. Wageworks has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $54.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.96.

Wageworks (NYSE:WAGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.10). Wageworks had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $118.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.19 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wageworks will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Wageworks by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wageworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wageworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Wageworks by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Wageworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wageworks

WageWorks, Inc is a leader in administering Consumer-Directed Benefits (CDBs). WageWorks is solely dedicated to administering CDBs, including pre-tax spending accounts, such as Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), health and dependent care Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs), as well as Commuter Benefit Services, including transit and parking programs, wellness programs, COBRA, and other employee benefits.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Wageworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wageworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.