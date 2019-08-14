WABnetwork Market Capitalization Hits $249,293.00 (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last week, WABnetwork has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. WABnetwork has a total market capitalization of $249,293.00 and approximately $1,672.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WABnetwork token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, Mercatox, BitForex and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WABnetwork Token Profile

WABnetwork launched on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 20,249,855,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,806,754,266 tokens. WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network . The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork

WABnetwork Token Trading

WABnetwork can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDAX, BitForex, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WABnetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

