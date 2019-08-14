W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Major Shareholder Buys $1,603,471.73 in Stock

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) major shareholder North Latitude Fund Lp 40 purchased 24,703 shares of W. R. Grace & Co stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,603,471.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

North Latitude Fund Lp 40 also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 14th, North Latitude Fund Lp 40 purchased 198,096 shares of W. R. Grace & Co stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.42 per share, for a total transaction of $12,563,248.32.

NYSE GRA traded down $1.86 on Wednesday, reaching $63.11. The stock had a trading volume of 546,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,115. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. W. R. Grace & Co has a 12-month low of $59.22 and a 12-month high of $79.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.39.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $513.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.65 million. W. R. Grace & Co had a return on equity of 85.42% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. W. R. Grace & Co’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $83.00 price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $81.00 price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the first quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the first quarter worth $27,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the first quarter worth $49,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 24.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About W. R. Grace & Co

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

