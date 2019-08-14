VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports.

VolitionRX stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.02. 84,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,802. VolitionRX has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $4.65.

In related news, Director Martin Charles Faulkes purchased 70,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $213,607.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VolitionRX stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in VolitionRX Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) by 179.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,589 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.08% of VolitionRX worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

VolitionRX Company Profile

VolitionRX Limited, a life sciences company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRX Limited is based in Singapore.

