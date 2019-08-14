VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports.
VolitionRX stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.02. 84,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,802. VolitionRX has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $4.65.
In related news, Director Martin Charles Faulkes purchased 70,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $213,607.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
VolitionRX Company Profile
VolitionRX Limited, a life sciences company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRX Limited is based in Singapore.
