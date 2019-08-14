VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical research company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports.

NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.05. 1,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,903. VolitionRX has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $4.65.

Get VolitionRX alerts:

In other news, Director Martin Charles Faulkes bought 70,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $213,607.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VolitionRX stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VolitionRX Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

VolitionRX Company Profile

VolitionRX Limited, a life sciences company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRX Limited is based in Singapore.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.