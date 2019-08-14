Voit & Company LLC Sells 470 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Voit & Company LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Voit & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Voit & Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CWB. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 380.5% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.07. The company had a trading volume of 44,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,269. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $54.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.29.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

