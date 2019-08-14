Voit & Company LLC Has $4.83 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Voit & Company LLC trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 4.6% of Voit & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Voit & Company LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 453.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HON traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,290. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.62. The company has a market cap of $119.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.48 and a 1 year high of $178.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 40.95%.

In related news, CEO Vimal Kapur sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total transaction of $847,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. Citigroup set a $197.00 price target on Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.08.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

