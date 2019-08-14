Voit & Company LLC Decreases Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Voit & Company LLC lowered its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Voit & Company LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.00.

Shares of DEO traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.98. The company had a trading volume of 164,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,554. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $131.43 and a 1-year high of $176.07. The company has a market capitalization of $99.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $2.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.52%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

