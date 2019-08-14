Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) EVP Paul T. Johnson Sells 1,000 Shares

Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $24,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,370,055.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paul T. Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Paul T. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $34,220.00.

Shares of Vocera Communications stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.07. 335,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,428. Vocera Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $42.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.06 million, a PE ratio of -141.59 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.36.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Vocera Communications by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,388 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 47,279 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 80,272 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,348 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $13,129,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 199,136 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,833,000 after buying an additional 63,528 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $36.00 price target on Vocera Communications and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup set a $28.00 price target on Vocera Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

