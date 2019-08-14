VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.48. VIVUS shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 4,930 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded VIVUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get VIVUS alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.49. The firm has a market cap of $35.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.83.

VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $18.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 million. Analysts forecast that VIVUS, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in VIVUS during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in VIVUS during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in VIVUS by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 220,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 13,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VIVUS during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

VIVUS Company Profile (NASDAQ:VVUS)

VIVUS, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company primarily in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body-mass index of 30 or greater (obese patients) or 27 or greater (overweight patients) in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus, or high cholesterol.

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for VIVUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIVUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.