Visionstate (CVE:VIS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Visionstate Corp (CVE:VIS) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 40000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02.

About Visionstate (CVE:VIS)

Visionstate Corp., through its subsidiary, Visionstate Inc, operates as a software development company in North America. It specializes in applications for the Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics. Its principal product is Washroom Notification and Digital Aid (WANDA), a touch-screen solution that collects information on cleaning activities, monitors supply inventories, optimizes workforces, enhances employee accountability, and provides detailed analytics.

