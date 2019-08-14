Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) Short Interest Down 12.1% in July

Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 207,500 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the June 30th total of 236,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE VPG traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,973. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.16. The firm has a market cap of $433.23 million, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Vishay Precision Group has a 1-year low of $26.34 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley set a $53.00 target price on shares of Vishay Precision Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,699 shares in the company, valued at $458,433.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VPG. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 247.5% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 121,044 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 86,216 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 27.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 329,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,267,000 after purchasing an additional 71,551 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 750,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,509,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,207,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 768,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,218,000 after purchasing an additional 23,281 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.