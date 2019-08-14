Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.67

Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.67 and last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 36444 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Virtu Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Virtu Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 target price on Virtu Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtu Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of -0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.19 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Virtu Financial Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

In related news, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 7,500 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $176,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,462,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,762,000 after purchasing an additional 380,502 shares during the period. Integre Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integre Asset Management LLC now owns 183,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 15,881 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,595,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,527,000 after purchasing an additional 309,450 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virtu Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

