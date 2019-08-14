Virtra (OTCMKTS:VTSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Virtra (OTCMKTS:VTSI) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03), Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 million.

Shares of VTSI stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.19. 38,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,699. Virtra has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $5.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.46.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on Virtra in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

VirTra, Inc, formerly VirTra Systems, Inc, is engaged in the sale and development of judgmental use of force training simulators and firearms training simulators for law enforcement, military and commercial uses. The Company sells simulators and related products around the world through a direct sales force and international distribution partners.

