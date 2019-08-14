Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 58.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 46.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,589,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,326,000 after purchasing an additional 825,829 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,458,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,233,000 after acquiring an additional 42,077 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 794.9% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,254,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,099 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,192,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,811,000 after acquiring an additional 191,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,096,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,381,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.67, for a total transaction of $958,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,399.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Oroschakoff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $507,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,229.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPLA stock opened at $74.67 on Wednesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $89.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.33.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Compass Point lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.13 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.19.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.