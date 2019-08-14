Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Stock Holdings in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 211.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 18.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 18.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLUE. William Blair lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $143.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $191.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.13.

In related news, insider David Davidson sold 7,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total value of $991,740.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,338.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey T. Walsh sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $175,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,308,746.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,760 shares of company stock worth $1,628,667 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLUE opened at $118.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.25. bluebird bio Inc has a 1 year low of $87.49 and a 1 year high of $176.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.02 and a quick ratio of 8.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.20.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.13 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 35.90% and a negative net margin of 1,158.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.91) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that bluebird bio Inc will post -13.28 EPS for the current year.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

